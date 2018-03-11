Montreal's Osheaga music festival is putting fans to work, releasing snippets of songs ahead of the official program unveiling on Tuesday.

The festival started releasing 10 songs a day on its mobile app Friday, inviting users to sleuth out which artists were slated to perform.

So far, the major artists set to take the stage at the three-day festival are Post Malone, Blondie, The National, Dua Lipa, Franz Ferdinand and Børns.

There's a fair amount of local and Canadian talent as well, with Alvvays, Montreal's Milk and Bone and Bahamas making the early list.

Concerts on the first day of Osheaga 2017 were paused for the afternoon because of severe weather. (Molly Kohli/CBC)

The 2017 edition included performances by The Weeknd, Muse, Lorde and Alabama Shakes.

Again this year, the festival will be held on Île Notre-Dame, at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau, Aug. 3 to 5. The main site — usually on Île Sainte-Hélène — remains closed until renovations are completed in 2019.

The festival will announce its full lineup once tickets go on sale on Tuesday at noon.