The organizers of Osheaga had a tough act to follow after the success of the 2016 lineup, with headliners Radiohead and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At the stroke of noon, I found myself hovering over Osheaga's website and hitting refresh, waiting for the early lineup for 2017 to appear on the screen.

Now we have it.

There are a few names are missing from this year's lineup: I would rush through the Jean-Drapeau Park gates to see reggae's newest star, Chronixx, or hip hop's rap prince, Chance The Rapper.

Still, the 12th edition of the festival that's become one of Canada's hottest events of the summer promises to provide a balanced mix of the big, recognizable names and niche artists who everyone should be enthralled to discover.

Here are my top three picks.

1. Alabama Shakes

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performs at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

So, I screamed — in an "at the open-concept office" kind of way — when I saw Alabama Shakes in this year's Osheaga lineup.

When the heart palpitations settled, knowing that powerhouse singer-songwriter Brittany Howard was coming back to our fair city, I was a little judgy at the fact that Alabama Shakes' name appears on the second line of the purple poster, in a font size smaller than our big Canadian star, The WKND.

But that's neither here nor there: font size really does not matter.

Clearly, Alabama Shakes is just loved for its rocking, howling, soulful sound: despite producing no new music since 2015, the blues-rock band still secured a spot in one of North America's hottest music and arts festivals.

Here's a taste of what to expect:

2. Solange

Solange poses with the award for best R&B performance for 'Cranes in the Sky' at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

And then I did my best imitation of a toddler grin and giggle when I saw Solange's name.

Far out of the shadow of big sister Bey since the September release of her third album Seat At The Table, Solange has had music critics singing her praises for this politically charged, Afro-futuristic soul album.

A 2017 Grammy win for Best R&B Performance was a nice cherry on top of a pretty sweet year.

Celebrating the ties between music, visual arts and fashion, Solange's videos and live performances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show are creative teasers to what we can expect from a full Solange concert.

3. Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara pose on the red carpet during the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto in June 2016. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

My heart warmed to see Canadian twin pop stars Tegan and Sara on the bill.

The sisters have been on the road with their Love You To Death tour, making a point in every city to connect with their LGBTQ fans and communities.

Montreal will not be any different. Presenting the art and activism as a party, Tegan and Sara's show at Osheaga promises to be fun, inspiring and informative.