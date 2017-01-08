Citizens of Ormstown in the Montérégie are still struggling with a boil water advisory that's been in effect since early October, after coliphage was found in the town's water supply. The virus is a potential indicator of E. coli.

Ormstown's General Manager Philip Toone says the problem is the town's chlorination technology, which hasn't been updated since the 1950s.

"The solution is better chlorination. We should be improving the chlorination system in any event and that's what we're doing."

Philip Toone is Ormstown's General Manager. (CBC)

Toone says a contract to modernize the water works will be awarded this week.

"As of Monday, Jan. 9 we will have tenders that are going to be received and we'll choose a contractor to start the work."

In the meantime, residents continue to grapple with a new expense to their monthly bills: bottled water.

"I feel like I'm living in a third world country," resident Carole Lalonde told CBC.

The town is confident that in two months' time water stations will start pumping out high quality drinking water again.