Author and former CBC Radio Noon host Louise Penny became part of the Order of Canada Friday in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Penny is a New York Times bestselling author. Her work includes the award-winning Armand Gamache series of murder mysteries.

The mystery novels centre on an inspector with the Sûreté du Québec.

Before writing, she spent 18 years with CBC. Her work included hosting the show Radio Noon. She lives in Sutton, Que.

The Order of Canada has been honouring exceptional Canadians for 50 years as the country's highest civilian honour.