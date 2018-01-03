Opération Nez Rouge says it had a successful season, even though figures are down from last year.

The volunteer service offers Quebec drivers a free ride home during the holiday season.

This year, it provided a total of just under 54,000 rides, down about 5,000 from the year before.

Just under 40,000 volunteers helped drive party-goers home across Quebec — 3,000 less than last year.

Organizers say the cold weather had an impact on demand.

"Well, actually, a lot of people stayed at home," said Jean-Marie De Koninck, president of Opération Nez Rouge.

De Konink pointed out, as well, that the drive-home service had a shorter season this time around. It was in operation for 31 days, compared to last year's 37.