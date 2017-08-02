Due to a surge of asylum seekers coming from the United States to Quebec, a temporary welcome centre has been opened at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

"It's really quite a bit more intense than what we're used to," said Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the provincial government organization that helps claimants in their first months.

The organization has worked with a Montreal YMCA to temporarily house newcomers in the past, but a surge of Haitians crossing the border from the United States has strained PRAIDA's existing resources.

The refugees are usually housed for about a couple weeks. PRAIDA also uses the centres to help them get their paperwork in order and find permanent housing.

In Quebec, 448 asylum seekers crossed the border in June. An additional 1,174 crossed in July. In comparison, only 180 crossed in July 2016.

Dupuis said the organization is in daily contact with the provincial government and is working to deal with demand as it comes, but they cannot predict whether the number of asylum seekers will stabilize, increase, or diminish.