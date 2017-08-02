A temporary welcome centre has been opened at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal to house a new wave of asylum seekers coming from the United States to Quebec, many of them Haitians.

"We've never seen this before," said Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the provincial government organization that helps claimants in their first months.

"It's really quite a bit more intense than what we're used to."

On Wednesday, asylum seekers were taken to the Olympic Stadium by bus. Among them were children and pregnant women.

In the past, PRAIDA has worked with a Montreal YMCA to temporarily provide newcomers with housing and support, but the recent surge of Haitians crossing the border from the United States has strained PRAIDA's existing resources and forced them to open several new centres, including one at the Olympic Stadium.

Between 100 and 450 cots have been set up in the Olympic Stadium. The asylum seekers will be housed in the area with concession stands just on the border of the actual arena. It's a windowless, concrete hallway.

A spokesperson for Olympic Park said the request to use the stadium came on Friday.

"We were quick to say, 'OK, how much space do we need?'" Cédric Essminimy said. "And in 24 hours, everything was set."

Though official numbers have not been released by the federal government, Dupuis estimates 1,174 asylum seekers crossed into Quebec in July. In comparison, PRAIDA helped 180 people in July 2016.

Olympic Stadium is one of Montreal's most well-known landmarks. It was built in the early 1970s as a venue for the 1976 Summer Olympics. Known locally as the Big O, it was home to the Montreal Expos until the team left the city in 2004.

More than 100 beds have been set up for asylum seekers in Montreal's Olympic Stadium. (Ryan Hicks/CBC)

Fear of deportation from U.S.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the protective status of Haitians who took refuge in the country following the 2010 earthquake.

Up to 58,000 people could face deportation back to Haiti in January 2018.

Dupuis said Montreal's large Haitian community is a reason why many Haitians are crossing the border into Quebec.

"Obviously, there is a stronger attraction to coming to Quebec for Haitians than in other provinces," she said.

"They have the help of their community to get settled."

A spokesperson for the Maison d'Haiti, a hub for the Haitian community in Montreal, said they've been hearing from families living in the U.S. hoping to come to Canada.

"They are afraid of what is going to happen to them," said Marjorie Villefranche, director general of the Maison d'Haiti.

In the last three weeks especially, a larger number of Haitians have been crossing the border asking for refugee status, she said. Villefranche said the Maison d'Haiti helps asylum seekers fill out paperwork to be able to stay in Canada.

She said word of how to cross into Canada has spread quickly on Haitian social networks, encouraging more people to come to Quebec.

However, it's unclear if they'll be able to stay. Asylum seekers originally from Haiti who have crossed the Canada-U.S. border could be deported back to Haiti if their application is refused because Canadian authorities deem Haiti as a sufficiently safe country.

Mayor welcomes asylum seekers

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre wrote on Twitter that the city welcomes the Haitian asylum seekers. In his tweet, he calls them refugees, but it's unclear if they've been given refugee status at this point.

"You can count on our full co-operation," he wrote.

La ville de Montréal souhaite la bienvenue aux réfugiés haïtiens. Vous pouvez compter sur notre entière collaboration. Nap kin be fo. — @DenisCoderre

The provincial government has not commented on the surge in asylum seekers to Quebec, but promises to do so in a news conference on Thursday morning.

Resources strained

The asylum seekers are usually housed for a couple weeks, Dupuis said. PRAIDA also uses the centres to help them get their paperwork in order and find permanent housing.

A bus full of asylum seekers pulls up next to the Olympic Stadium on August 2, 2017. (Ryan Hicks/CBC)

Dupuis said the organization is in daily contact with the provincial government and is working to deal with demand as it comes, but they cannot predict whether the number of asylum seekers will stabilize, increase, or diminish.

In first six months of 2017, there have been 4,345 illegal border crossings by asylum seekers in Canada. Border crossings into Quebec represent the vast majority — 3,350 of those 4,345.