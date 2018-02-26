The arrivals area at Montreal's Trudeau airport is packed with the friends family of more than two dozen Olympians landing tonight, fresh off their time at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Canadian Olympic team was third in the medal count, behind only Norway and Germany, and many of those medals are coming home to Quebec on a flight which was scheduled to land just after 7 p.m. but has been delayed until at least 8 p.m.

Among those athletes is short-track speed skater Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, who led the Canadian delegation into the closing ceremony on Sunday night.

Boutin, 23, brings back two bronze medals and one silver medal from her Olympic debut.

Her mother, Lucie Bilodeau, is waiting at the airport, holding a cardboard cutout of her daughter.

She arrived with a bus from Sherbrooke to welcome the medal winner.

Lucie Bilodeau arrived home from Pyeongchang on Friday and is waiting at the airport for her daughter, Kim Boutin. (Radio-Canada)

Short-track speed skater Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., brings back gold for the 1,000-metre event and bronze in the 5,000-metre relay.

And what a way to end an incredible Olympic career for Charles Hamelin. Congratulations @Speedskater01, @SamGirardCAN, Charle Cournoyer and @pascal_dion1 on winning the bronze. https://t.co/8aBTs9Lfwb — @JustinTrudeau

Girard was one of many athletes who got a shout-out from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also tweeted his congratulations to the other members of the relay team including veteran speed skater Charles Hamelin, whose bronze is his fifth career medal.

Veteran figure skater Meagan Duhamel, 32, who hails from Ontario and now lives in Boucherville, will have her gold from the team figure skating event and bronze in the pairs event in tow.

BRONZE | #CAN’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford leave it all on the ice and win the first individual Olympic medals of their careers. 🥉 pic.twitter.com/PVQV0Rh6Bc — @CBCOlympics

Valleyfield's Mélodie Daoust, Beauceville's Marie-Philip Poulin and Pointe-Claire's Lauriane Rougeau, all members of the Montreal Canadiennes, will be bringing their hard-fought silver medal home.

And snowboarder Sébastien Toutant, who lives in Montreal, won the 500th medal in Canada's Olympic history when he took gold in the big air event.