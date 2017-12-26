Montreal police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a series of home invasions and robberies involving older women.

In December, a handful of seniors in the Montreal area were approached at their homes by a suspect offering edibles like chocolate and wine, police say.

"To gain their trust, he's very kind and charming," said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Once inside their home, the man would wait for the food or drink to take effect on the women — it contained a substance which would cause them to lose consciousness.

The women would wake up hours later, disoriented and confused, and notice valuables had been stolen from their home.

According to police, the suspect is about 45 to 50 years old, medium height, a slim build and his hair is shaved. He was wearing a black tuque and a light black coat at the time of the incidents.

He is anglophone and speaks French with an accent.

Police say the home invasions took place in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Rivière-des-Prairies and Dorval.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to these incidents to contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133 or online.