The Quebec coroner's office has identified the man police fatally shot outside the Old Brewery Mission last week as 38-year-old Jimmy Cloutier.

Police say ​Cloutier was armed with a sharp object in each hand and was suspected of having attacked another person not long before he was confronted by police.

He made threatening gestures towards the officers before he was shot, according to police.

The officers fired multiple times, striking him at least once in the upper body.

Cloutier had been a client of the Mission on and off for 11 years.

Coroner Dr. Martin Clavet is collaborating with Quebec's bureau of independent investigations in the case.

The bureau investigates deaths or serious injuries involving police.