Officer-cadet from Royal Military College Saint-Jean to be expelled for defiling Qur'an

An officer-cadet at Royal Military College Saint-Jean in Quebec is being discharged and two others could face the same fate after a video surfaced of a student masturbating over a copy of the Qur'an at a party on March 31.

One of the cadets performed the sexual act over the Muslim holy book while another filmed the scene, Radio-Canada has learned.

The event occurred at a chalet in the province's Montérégie region, during a party attended by eight officer-cadets over the Easter long weekend.

Other students at the college reported the incident to their superiors after they were shown the videos, Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre, chief of military personnel for the Canadian Forces, told La Presse Canadienne.

An internal investigation was initiated the same day, on April 10.

Lamarre said the desecration of any religious symbol by a member of the Canadian Forces will not be tolerated.

'Diverse and inclusive'

"Due process will be applied, and those found to be responsible for this vile act, will be held accountable for their actions," said Lamarre in a formal statement issued Friday.

"We are a diverse and inclusive force. We reflect the Canadian mosaic; diversity is our strength. We demand the best of those who serve, as Canadians rightly demand the best of us."

In a separate statement, the Canadian Forces explained that one of the cadet-officers was served with a notice of intent that he was to be released for unsatisfactory conduct. CBC News has learned that that person has agreed to his expulsion and will be discharged shortly.

Two others were also served with a similar notice of intent, but they're fighting their expulsion from the military. Their case is to be heard in mid-June.

A fourth officer-cadet was served with a warning, must attend counselling and is on probation.

Consulted imams

The military consulted Hassan Guillet, spokesperson for the Quebec Council of Imams, on how to handle the crisis.

Guillet said the incident is unacceptable, but it is better that it came to light.

"Imagine if they had not done this horrible act now, we would not have discovered them," he said.

"They would have been in the army for a long time. They would have graduated and perhaps even become senior officers with a racist attitude like that, lacking respect, lacking sensitivity to the faith of their colleagues. It's serious."

The imam said the Armed Forces is sending the right message with the punishment issued to those involved.