Officer-cadet from Royal Military College Saint-Jean expelled for defiling Qur'an

An officer-cadet at Royal Military College Saint-Jean in Quebec has been discharged and two others could face the same fate after masturbating over a copy of the Qur'an at a party last month.

One of the cadets performed the sexual act over the Muslim holy book while another filmed the scene, Radio-Canada has learned.

The event occurred at a chalet in the province's Montérégie region, during a party attended by eight officer-cadets over the Easter long weekend.

Other students at the college reported the incident to their superiors after they were shown the videos, Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre, chief of military personnel for the Canadian Forces, told La Presse Canadienne.

Lamarre said his office is looking into the matter and that the desecration of any religious symbol by a member of the Canadian Forces will not be tolerated.

One of the cadets has been discharged by the Canadian Armed Forces for actively participating in the desecration of the Qur'an and capturing the scene on video.

Two others face proceedings that could lead to their removal.

The other five who witnessed the incident face less severe penalties.

More to come