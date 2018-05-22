Objects found in municipal dump 'significant' in search for Trois-Rivières man, police say

Quebec provincial police say officers that have been digging through a municipal dump in the Mauricie region have found objects which could be "significant" in the search for Gilles Giasson.

The 67-year-old man from Trois-Rivières was reported missing by his family last Friday. That same day, his son, François Asselin, was charged with the second-degree murder of a colleague and with committing an indignity to a body.

Police believe Giasson could have been the victim of foul play.

Around 30 police officers spent Tuesday at the dump in the municipality of Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, 15 kilometres northeast of Trois-Rivières, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Éloïse Cossette said the objects found are thought to be linked to Giasson's disappearance.

"This is a major breakthrough for us and is an indication that we are searching in the right area," Cossette said.

She said police will continue the search, which began Monday, in the hope of finding more clues before the end of the day.

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec are combing through the municipal dump in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, in the Mauricie region, to find clues in the disappearance of 67-year-old Gilles Giasson. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)

Troubled past

According to police, Giasson was sharing an apartment with his 35-year-old son at the time of Asselin's arrest.

François Asselin, 35, was arrested May 18 and charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body in connection with the death of a co-worker, François Lefebvre, 59. (Radio-Canada) The body of the victim, François Lefebvre, 59, was found in a truck parked in an industrial park in Sherbrooke last Thursday.

Lefebvre was originally from Trois-Rivières, where he and Asselin worked for a delivery company, according to Radio-Canada.

Police said information provided by neighbours of the father and son led them to the landfill.

They are asking anyone with new information to come forward to help in the search.

Asselin was previously sentenced to 12 months in jail in 2017 for assault and assault causing bodily harm.