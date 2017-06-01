Tickets for former U.S. President Barack Obama's speech at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce June 6 have skyrocketed on online resale sites like StubHub and 514-Billets.

The most expensive tickets, originally sold via Evenko for between $57 and $373, are going for as much as $1,000 to $1,599 each.

The 6,000 available tickets went on sale first to members of the Chamber of Commerce, and then opened to the public May 13.

They sold out online within half an hour.

Now tickets are popping up on different ticket reselling platforms, including community-oriented sites like Kijiji and Craigslist.

Prices on StubHub, one of the most popular ticket resale sites in Canada and the U.S., are listed in American dollars. (CBC)

The lowest listed prices hover across the most popular resale sites hover in the $214 to $250 range, still four times more expensive than the cheapest face value ticket.

Ticket prices range from a low of $214 (USD) on StubHub to a low of $899 on 514-Billets.

Often tickets in the exact same sections range greatly in price from one site to another.

While ticket reselling along with the bots that purchase tickets are not illegal in Canada, it's clear many people would like the scheme outlawed.

Tickets sold on Kijiji vary a great deal in price by section. (CBC)

A poll by Angus Reid Institute released last month shows that 81 per cent of Canadians want to see tangible legal consequences like fines or jail time for people using bots to scoop up large numbers of tickets for resale.

It is however, impossible to know whether bots are being used in a specific case, or whether the resale tickets are coming from individuals looking to turn a small profit.

CBC News has reached out to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce for comment.