Claude Beaulé is back on his bike, but he's still haunted by the nylon wire that was strung at throat level across a cyclist bridge in Montreal's Southwest borough earlier this month.

"With the sun I didn't see it, only a reflection," Beaulé said of the wire, which was tied across the Claude-Brunet Bridge that spans the Canal de l'Aqueduc.

"I grabbed the wire in my hands to avoid getting hit in the neck," he said.

The impact sent Beaulé tumbling over his handlebars, hitting the pavement face first.

"Usually I would defend myself with my hands, but they were on the wire — so I plunged head down and [my face] hit the asphalt."

Beaulé, who commutes daily by bike to and from work, suffered a concussion and three broken teeth in the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 during his ride home.

Dazed at first and bleeding heavily, Beaulé was able to get back on his bike and pedaled for a kilometre or so before running into two police officers on bikes.

Police treating incident as a crime

The two officers went back to the bridge to collect evidence, and checked other bridges nearby to make sure similar traps weren't in place.

Police are treating the incident as a criminal act and possibly a case of assault with weapon, Station 15 Cmdr. Sylvain Parent told CBC.

Claude Beaulé shows where the wire was tied on the Claude-Brunet Bridge. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

Parent said investigators have no witnesses at the moment and he called on anyone who might have seen the incident or knows something about it to contact police.

"It's something we take very seriously," Parent said. "It caused serious damage ... it could have happened to kids."

Aftermath

After his crash, Beaulé said the concussion left him sleeping 19 or 20 hours a day for the last two weeks.

It's only now that he's feeling well enough to tell the media his story, and get back on his bike.

Later, Claude Beaulé found nylon wire and a pair of scissors near the place he was knocked off his bike. He handed them over to police. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

He said he wants his fellow cyclist to be aware that such traps might be out there. And he wanted to warn both them and the person or people responsible for putting it there of the harm they can do.

"It might be someone who just didn't think of the consequences, who thought 'I'll just do it for a prank, just for fun, and there would be no harm," Beaulé said.

"But there's a lot of harm in that."

Beaulé said he would like to see cameras installed at the bridge in order to avoid something similar happening again.