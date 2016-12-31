New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year for taxis and Ubers, something many stranded party-goers know.

Montrealers who prefer to BMW — bus, Metro, walk — are going to have an easier time this year with the Metro running all night and temperatures on the mild side.

Taxi are often another story on New Year's Eve, with drivers saying it's not uncommon for people to surround their vehicles when they stop.

"If you're downtown you will get a swarm of people attacking your car," said George Boussios, the president of Champlain Taxi.

"Bars close at three o'clock, at four and five, people are still looking for transportation," he said.

He offered party-goers this advice:

Stick to basics — go out and wave to hail a cab. It will be hard to get through on the phone lines.

Try to leave the party at 2:30 a.m. to avoid the rush after bars close.

Uber

Uber says it's expecting tens of thousands of Quebecers to use its ride hailing app tonight.

Last year, some revellers woke up Jan. 1 to Uber bills many times more expensive than normal due to a late-night price surge.

One admittedly intoxicated reveller paid more than $1,000.

The app is offering a few tips for riders to save money and stay safe.

Save money by sharing an Uber with friends and splitting the fare in the app.

Expect higher fares between midnight and 3 a.m. If a price surge is in effect, check back later.

For safety, always confirm your driver and car against information in the app by checking the licence and asking their name.

Snow collecting on the roads

If you plan on driving, weather condition overnight will be mild but snowy.

The City of Montreal is ending it's snow clearing operations at 7 p.m. Saturday evening and will resume them Monday morning.

That means that snow which is expected to fall until past midnight will have hours to collect and will sit there for more than a day.

Environment is forecasting about 10 centimetres in total accumulation for southern Quebec.

"It's not a big storm, but there is snow falling," Environment Canada meteorologist Denis Thibodeau told CBC News.

"There will be a lot of people on the roads and a lot of people in a hurry getting to where they want to be."

He said people should feel free to travel but should drive carefully.

STM open all night

The Metro will be running all night at the regular fare.

Service will be slower during the hours when it would normally be closed, roughly between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Trains are expected to pass every 13 to 22 minutes.

Regular service will resume at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.