Remains of 600 nuns in Beauport allowed to be exhumed, judge rules

A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of about 600 nuns in Beauport, Que.

The official request came from a religious order in Quebec City, The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, which was established in the province in the late 19th century.

With dwindling numbers, the convent at the site is now home to 157 nuns, many of whom are sick and frail.

The sisters will be relocated to the Jardins d'Évangéline, a private residence for the elderly.

They will be moving in September and the land will be sold off, which is why the order asked for permission to have the remains in the cemetery exhumed and moved.

The coffins of 586 nuns and 15 laywomen will be moved to a private lot in the Saint-Charles cemetery — the women were laid to rest between 1941 and 2016.

The work is expected to begin in September and is allowed to go on until November 2020 "given the large number of remains to be exhumed," ruled Justice Pierre Ouellet.