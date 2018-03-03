Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) is offering Nuit Blanche revelers a chance to have it darker inside Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything — an exhibition the museum calls its most successful in recent history.

The MAC will have security guards in place to ensure its rooms don't overflow and encumber the intended experience for its visitors.

The museum would normally expect about 4,000 to 5,000 people on Nuit Blanche, but because of the popular Cohen exhibition, they are ready to accommodate up to 7,000, said MAC spokesperson Roxane Dumas-Noël.

Visitors will walk through a series of rooms and see different facets of Cohen's legacy — from his music and personal life to his political impact.

"It's not a biographical exhibition, so it's not something that's, 'Here, step-by-step, is the life of Leonard Cohen,'" Dumas-Noël said.

"It's really an experience."

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything welcomes its first visitors at Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain2:06

She said that so far, about 200,000 visitors have seen the exhibition since it opened last November.

As part of the museum's offerings tonight, there will be guided tours and free art workshops until midnight.

The museum is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and free as part of the 15th annual Nuit Blanche.

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything runs until April 9.