Quebec provincial police say they haven't ruled out the possibility that the deaths of three people at a nudist campsite are the result of an apparent murder-suicide, spurred by a love triangle gone wrong.

Sûreté du Québec officers arrived at the Club Naturiste Adam & Eve in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults on Monday afternoon and discovered three bodies inside a home on the campground.

Suzanne Gareau, 50 and Rodrigue Tremblay, 77, as well as the suspect, Denys Carpentier, 76, were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are pending.

The three bodies were found in this house. Police say it appears the deaths are linked to a love triangle that went wrong. (Radio-Canada)

The bodies showed traces of violence, but Sgt. Claude Denis, a police spokesperson, could not confirm the type of weapon that was used.

The campground, which is about 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal, not far from Drummondville, is for "liberated" adults only, according to its Facebook page.

It includes a number of small homes for rent, along with a pool, disco and bar.