Notre-Dame Hospital is under new management and will focus on serving local residents instead of people from all over the city and beyond.

Sunday morning, 110 patients were moved from Notre-Dame to the new French-language superhospital, the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), which used to manage it.

The move took almost 300 employees and numerous volunteers to complete.

Notre-Dame, which is on on Sherbrooke Street East, will now be a community hospital run by the Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre (known by its French acronym CIUSSS) of Montreal's Centre-Sud district.

"You'd come here from the South Shore, or the North Shore, or even from outside the city," Quebec's Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said.

"It's going to be a hospital providing care for their local population, which is Centre-Sud de Montreal."

Barrette said the hospital has already hired most of its new staff.

"Six hundred more, roughly, had to be recruited in the field, and they are already recruited and ready to practice here," Barrette said.

The revamped Notre-Dame Hospital will have space for 250 beds and will offer new services, including a new obstetrics unit. While the hospital is now open, patients are being asked to avoid the ER until Dec. 3.

Officials said they're running simulations to get their emergency room ready for incoming patients.