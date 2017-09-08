Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Park has reopened, nearly three weeks after a violent storm downed dozens of trees and branches in the area.

Borough Mayor Russell Copeman announced Friday that there is still some debris on the grounds but that the park is now safe for public use.

As of last week, the south side of the park was still closed because the borough said more work needed to be carried out.

#NDG Park is now completely open to the public! Still some debris but now safe for use. Big thanks to our city crews. #microburst #polmtl — @racopeman

The park, located at the intersection of Girouard Avenue and Sherbrooke Street West, was initially closed after dozens of trees and branches were downed by strong winds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour during the storm on Aug. 22.

A microburst damaged hundreds of homes, uprooted trees and downed hydro poles in that part of NDG, making it one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.