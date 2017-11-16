When Marie-Claude Massé got a call from her neighbour alerting her to a break-in at her Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment Tuesday, her first thought was for her beloved violin.

"My first reaction was, 'Go look for my violin,'" said Massé. But the violin — made in Philadelphia by well-known German luthiers, the Gemunder brothers, around 1880 — was gone.

On top of the instrument, Massé's camera, computer, external hard drive and ukelele were all taken.

"All my life was in there," she said.

Marie-Claude Massé is desperate to see her beloved violin returned. (Marie-Claude Massé/Facebook)

Massé, who performs with orchestras in Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau, is desperate to see her violin returned.

She's filed a police report and is spreading word on social media, hoping someone with information will come forward.

"Right now this is not about the value," she told CBC. "I want to bring it back home."

Massé has been playing the violin for 40 years and says it can take years to develop a bond with an instrument.

She's had the Gemunder since 2009, when her family first helped pick it out.

"It's not just a piece of wood," she said. "It's my livelihood."

She's asking anyone with information to contact police or simply leave the violin in a safe place where it can be returned anonymously.