The Deux-Montagnes commuter train line will be out of service over the Thanksgiving weekend for maintenance and repairs.

The interruption means there will be no train service on the Deux-Montagnes line this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The train's operator, the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), said the interruption will allow crews to proceed with repairs to the Cornwall Bridge in Town of Mount Royal and other parts of the track.

The RTM is encouraging users to use its trip planner website to plot alternative routes.