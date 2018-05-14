No school bus service Tuesday for some 73,000 Quebec students

Hundreds of school bus drivers across the province will be on strike Tuesday, leaving more than 73,000 students without transportation.

Unionized workers voted recently in favour of a six-day general strike mandate.

In all, 19 school boards are affected. The English school boards where bus service will be affected include:

The Sir Wilfrid-Laurier School Board in Laval, where 500 students will have no bus service

The Riverside School Board in the Montérégie, where 1,500 students will have no bus service

For more information about the bus service, school boards are encouraging parents to visit their websites.

Initially, the strike was going to affect 110,000 students at 32 school boards across the province, but Quebec's labour board tribunal ruled that some unions did not have the mandate to issue a general strike.

Unions say they are trying to negotiate a collective agreement for the school bus drivers with better working conditions and better pay.

If nothing changes, they are threatening to walk off the job again on May 28.