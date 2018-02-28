No school bus service today in Montreal, as drivers go on their 3rd one-day strike

For the third time since the beginning of the year, 15,000 students on the island of Montreal don't have school bus service today.

About 330 bus drivers are on a one-day strike today after they rejected a tentative deal reached between their union and Autobus Transco.

The affected school boards include:

English Montreal School Board.

Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board.

the Commission scolaire de Montréal.

Students who go to private school Collège Sainte-Anne are also affected.

The bus drivers already went on strike for two days in January. At the time, they were upset about lagging contract talks.

An agreement in principle was then reached, but most members, 83 per cent, voted against ratifying the deal.

The Transco-CSN union says it will use today as an opportunity to meet with its members to decide what to do next. One possible measure is to adopt another strike mandate, but this time for an unlimited, general strike.