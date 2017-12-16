Montreal firefighters worked to control a five-alarm fire on Stanley Street below Doctor Penfield Avenue after flames broke out on the fourth floor of a residential building on Saturday morning.

They say no one was injured and that the 20 people who had to leave their homes were taken in by the Red Cross.

The fire was likely caused by an electrical issue and officials do not suspect any criminal activity.

In total, five apartments are severely damaged in the $100,000-range.

The area around Doctor Penfield and Stanley was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m. It was blocked off for several hours.