No Friday night trains for some RTM commuters as of this evening

As of tonight, people who need to get to, or leave, the West Island on Friday evenings can forget about using the commuter train.

To make way for the construction of the REM, the new light rail project, the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) has to cut back on its Friday night and weekend commuter train service.

The reduced schedule will be in effect for several months.

Of the dozen trains that are cancelled Friday evenings, most of them are on the Deux-Montagnes line.

Heading toward Montreal:

Train 960, which leaves Deux-Montagnes at 7:20 p.m.

Train 962, which leaves Deux-Montagnes at 8:25 p.m.

Train 964, which leaves Deux-Montagnes at 9:25 p.m.

Train 966, which leaves Deux-Montagnes at 11:20 p.m.

Heading toward Deux-Montagnes:

Train 959, which leaves Montreal's Central Station at 8:30 p.m.

Train 961, which leaves Montreal's Central Station at 9:30 p.m.

Train 963, which leaves Montreal's Central Station at 10:30 p.m.

Train 965, which leaves Montreal's Central Station at 11:30 p.m.

Train 967, which leaves Montreal's Central Station at 12:30 a.m.

Two departures on the Mascouche line are also affected.

Heading toward Montreal:

Train 1214, which leaves Maschouche at 8:32 p.m.

Heading toward Mascouche:

Train 1215, which leaves Central Station at 9:54 p.m.

For now, Friday night and weekend trains on the Deux-Montagnes line will be cut. But starting in 2020, part of the line, from Du Ruisseau station to Central station, will be closed for two years. (CBC)

The news gets worse for weekend commuters. There will be no service at all on weekends on the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line for the foreseeable future.

The RTM has set up bus routes as an alternative for Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays.

Unlimited weekend passes available

The RTM is putting in place an unlimited weekend pass so that commuters who are regular users of the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines can continue to use the network at no extra cost.

"This card gives you access to the RTM transit network on the North Shore and to the Société de transport de Laval (STL) and Société de transport de Montréal (STM) networks for free every weekend from 7 p.m. on Fridays until Sept. 30 to help you get to where you're going," the RTM website states.

To get the unlimited weekend pass, clients can register here.

The REM will have 26 stations, span 67 kilometres and link downtown Montreal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and the airport.

It will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week, and is expected to be at least partially operational by 2021.