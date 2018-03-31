Choose chocolate bunnies over the real thing this Easter, warns Montreal SPCA

If you plan on buying a bunny as an Easter pet this year, the SPCA is asking you to think twice.

The Montreal SPCA takes in hundreds of abandoned rabbits every year once Easter has come and gone.

Some years the Montreal SPCA sees upwards of 300 bunnies brought back.

"It's something we see every year," said Anita Kapuscinska of the Montreal SPCA.

Anita Kapuscinska runs communications for the Montreal SPCA. (Radio-Canada)

Most people buy a bunny on impulse without knowing how to care for them, she said, or realizing that they can live up to 12 years and require a lot of space to roam.

That's why the SPCA is holding workshops Saturday and Sunday over Easter weekend to teach kids and parents alike about rabbit care.

In addition, the release warns against giving pets as surprise gifts, saying that "adopting a pet is a big decision" and that "a small companion is not a toy."

The SPCA says chicks are delicate and shouldn't be handled by children. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

This applies especially to ducklings and chicks which the SPCA says are not suitable to be kept as household pets or handled by children.

"More and more, we see that people are buying or even renting chicks," said Kapuscinska. "These are animals that are really fragile, that shouldn't be handled by young children. It's really easy for them to get hurt."

Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is joining the call, putting out a statement discouraging people from buying a pet on a whim.

"While the Easter festivities only last 24 hours, these animals live much longer and grow up quickly," read the release.

"Unfortunately, every year, many animals such as chicks, ducklings and baby rabbits are abandoned by their new owners."