No daycare service today for about 3,000 children in Montreal, Laval

Nearly 60 daycares in Montreal and Laval are closed for the day, as 1,300 workers are on strike.

The unionized employees, which include child care workers, cooks and office employees, are using their fourth strike day out of their six-day bank.

They will spend the day at a general assembly to decide on whether or not to ramp up pressure tactics by adopting an unlimited general strike mandate.

The union, APNCPE, advised parents over the weekend that no daycare services would be available Thursday.

This marks the third time in the last month that workers hit the picket lines. The last two strike days took place in mid-April.

The union says while the last strike days advanced talks at the bargaining table, it is still not satisfied with what's being offered, in particular the issue of retroactive pay hikes.

Workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015.

A deal was struck at the bargaining table between the unions and the government's family ministry, but the agreement was never ratified.

Today's strike affects 55 of 107 daycares under the CSN in the cities of Montreal and Laval.