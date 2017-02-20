Friends, family and media packed a small courtroom Monday morning as the preliminary inquiry for Nick Fontanelli accused of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his fiancée, Samantha Higgins, got underway.

Higgins, a 22-year-old mother of two young children, set out to walk home from a friend's house one night in July but never arrived.

Her friend lived about 10 minutes away from Higgins's LaSalle home.

The young woman's remains were found three days later in Hinchinbrooke, Que., about 65 kilometres southwest of LaSalle.

Fontanelli was also charged with committing an indignity to a body.

A preliminary inquiry serves to determine whether the Crown has enough evidence to proceed to a trial.

Monday morning, Fontanelli sat in the courtroom wearing a plaid shirt. His parents are also present.

Fontanelli asked that the proceedings take place in English.

At least nine of Higgins's friends and family are also in attendance, wearing "Justice for Samantha" T-shirts.

The evidence presented during the hearing is under a publication ban, as is customary during preliminary inquiries.

Over five days, the court will hear from from family members and a pathologist.