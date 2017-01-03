Harsh winter weather forced volunteers with the drive-home service Nez Rouge to stay off the roads on several occasions over the holidays, leading to a slight drop in rides compared to a year earlier.

The service was shut down entirely on five nights in December.

"It went really well, if you consider the difficult weather conditions that slowed down the operations," said Nez Rouge president Jean-Marie De Koninck.

In other cases, volunteers who normally perform seven or eight trips a night were instead carrying out five or six,De Koninck said.

"People needed to drive more slowly and take the snow off the cars," he said.

In all, more than 2,000 fewer rides were taken with Nez Rouge across the country, with numbers dropping to 78,341 from more than 81,000 last year.

De Koninck sees that as a success given the difficult conditions. He pointed out that the number of volunteers remained stable.

Most importantly, Nez Rouge completed 2016 without an accident.

De Koninck says organizers are always a bit nervous.

"We were blessed, or in any case, our volunteers drove extremely carefully," he said.

Record use of Mobile app

Despite a small dip in overall usage, Nez Rouge saw a drastic spike in the number of people accessing its mobile app for iPhone and Android.

It was used 30,000 more times compared to last year.

The app allows users to see the estimated wait time for the Nez Rouge service.

It also provides numbers for local taxi services and allows users to create an alert for themselves at the beginning of an evening.

The features will remain accessible throughout the year, even though Nez Rouge volunteers are no longer on the job.