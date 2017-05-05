A request by the State of New York to release more water from a dam in Cornwall in order to lower water levels on Lake Ontario has the agency in charge in a tricky situation.

If the request is accepted, the excess water from Lake Ontario, which is nearing a record level, would be diverted to the St. Lawrence River.

That would in turn affect water levels in Lac Saint-Louis, found at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers, which is currently past its record high flood level.

Jean Aubry-Morin, a Canadian member of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, said it's a balancing act.

"We're doing everything that we can to relieve everyone — that can be quite difficult," he told CBC.

New York Governor Andrew Mark Cuomo made the request to release water from the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, on Tuesday.

The board follows strict protocols to ensure water levels are evenly distributed on both sides of the border.

Aubry-Morin said the shared water is usually readjusted once a week, but recently it's been more like three to four times a day.

Quebec already coping with floods

Quebec is trying to control flooding in the province. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Several communities in Quebec are already coping with the aftermath of floods.

Aubry-Morin said that the board would take current water levels in Quebec into consideration before adding any water into the St. Lawrence.

The snow melt and spring shower make it so that the international board redistributes water into the appropriate body of water every year.

What's abnormal about this year Aubry-Morin says is the amount of precipitation the provinces have seen in the last six weeks.

"It's a one in 20-years situation," he said.