The City of Montreal has unveiled a plan to build a new public square that will be used as an urban terrasse in the summer and a skating rink in the winter.

The 5,000-square-metre space on Clark Street between Ste-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard is situated right next to Place des Arts and the Quartier des Spectacles.

The $67-million project will see the currently empty lot turned into a shared space with food stands, a pavilion housing a restaurant and changing rooms and green space where temporary stages can be set up.

The work is expected to be completed by 2019, and will also involve the reconstruction of Clark Street.