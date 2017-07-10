Transgender women between the ages of 50 and 69 should be screened for breast cancer, according to new guidelines from Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Quebec has had a program in place for close to 20 years recommending that post-menopausal women in that age group have a mammogram every two years.

That recommendation has now been updated to include transgender women who have undergone hormonal treatment and developed breasts as a consequence.

Health Ministry spokesperson Noémie Vanheuverzwijn said the ministry has been working on the new guidelines for the past few years.

Mammogram reminder notices

Under the existing program, the government sends out reminder notices to anyone identified as female and between the ages of 50 and 69 by RAMQ, the public health insurance agency, inviting them to get a mammogram.

Anyone who has changed her gender to female, as indicated on her medicare card, will now also be invited to go for a screening.

Anyone who has undergone hormonal therapy but is not listed as female by RAMQ will not automatically receive a reminder notice but can seek a recommendation for a mammogram from a doctor or a specialized nurse practitioner.

As for transgender men, the Health Ministry recommends they should continue to be screened for breast cancer until or if they have their breasts removed.

Look at all risk factors, says gender variance specialist

Developmental pediatrician Dr. Shuvo Ghosh, who is also the director of the gender variance program at the McGill University Health Centre, said he is concerned that the clarification issued by the Health Ministry for its breast-cancer screening protocol could end up encouraging doctors to look at what's on the health card instead of examining the patient.

Dr. Shuvo Ghosh is the head of the gender variance program at the MUHC's Montreal Children's Hospital. (Morgan Dunlop)

Ghosh said deciding whether a person should be screened for breast cancer depends on a number of variables and shouldn't be reduced to a bureaucratic guideline.

"When you subcategorize your population according to these criteria you may be undermining the screening process," Ghosh said.

He said doctors should consider risk factors such as the amount of breast tissue, genetics, diet and other variables specific to each patient.

He said it's not just older women and transgender women who are at risk of developing breast cancer, as men, too, can be vulnerable to the disease.

He said many doctors still feel uncomfortable treating transgender people, and that can lead to those patients falling between the cracks of the health care system.

"Sometimes [doctors will] do half a physical and not really give much of a recommendation," Ghosh said. "Sometimes they won't accept a patient."