Every year, people from around the world choose to make Montreal their new home. For the third straight year, CBC Montreal's Daybreak is asking some of these new Montrealers about their motivation for moving here and their aspirations.

Name

Riley Palanca

Where he's from

Moved here from St. John's, N.L., but born and raised in the Philippines.

Why he chose to make Montreal home

St. John's is a very lovely city and Newfoundland is a beautiful province, I have nothing against it. But as an aspiring artist, I need to seek opportunities that might not be available to me in a city like St. John's.

Before I left I was considering three cities. I was thinking of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. I had to quickly eliminate Vancouver because of the cost of living. So it was a toss up.

My friend told me it boils down to this: as a creator it's always better to create in Montreal — the city is so conducive to it, you feel at home in the art scene. But when it comes to the production, you go to Toronto. There are more open submissions for artists, but it's not as conducive towards the artistic community.

What surprised him most when he got here

I was thankfully able to find a place over Kijiji, where I currently live. My roommates are wonderful people.

With one quick Google search — 'What can I do tonight?' or 'What poetry open mics can I join?' — I can join a lot of events.

Palanca said one of the things he enjoys most about Montreal is being able to join in so many different artistic activities, like slam poetry. (Riley Palanca/submitted)

The best parts about being here so far

In Newfoundland, I was only able to stage one play over the four years I was there, and once a month I'd perform spoken word.

Here in Montreal, in just six months, I've produced a radio play, I've acted in a play and a web series, I'm currently in the process of doing a musical, I've won a slam poetry competition, I've been featured a couple of times on shows. The amount of stuff I've been doing here is so uplifting.

The biggest challenge about being here so far

Starting with a blank slate. I lost the stability of my life in Newfoundland, having lived there for four years, having established a support base. Erasing all of that [with the move]? It's terrifying. But you cannot achieve what you want in life by playing it safe.

When you're stuck in your comfort zone, you forget what it's like to take risks. And what is life, if not one big risk?

What he can't wait to do in 2017

I am definitely looking forward to becoming a professional artist, when art becomes a 'full-time job' and not just relegated to something for the weekends or evenings. That is where I am hoping to go, where I can afford to do my own creation.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

