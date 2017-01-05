Every year, people from around the world choose to make Montreal their new home. For the third straight year, CBC's Daybreak is asking some of these new Montrealers about their motivation for moving here and their aspirations.

Name

Itumeleng Moroenyane

Where he's from

South Africa, via Hong Kong

Why he chose to make Montreal home

I moved to Montreal by accident last summer for my PhD studies. The reason to move here was purely strategic in terms of my career, because my professor here is a brilliant scientist and he's still young and that was a huge factor for me. I wanted someone who stood at the frontier of science, who was pushing boundaries.

What surprised him most when he got here

I think I'd gotten so used to seeing so many people and when I got here I was like 'where are the people?' One of the reasons I decided to leave Hong Kong was that I'd seen all big cities of the world, especially in East Asia. I'd gotten to the point where it's all the same — there's a metro, a lot of people, the architecture's the same — so I thought I wanted something different. When I went to apply for my visa, the person at the passport office said Montreal is 'a big small city' and I was wondering what they meant.

The one thing I can't get over is this obsession with talking about the weather. That really took me back, that people can actually have a conversation about the weather!

Itumeleng Moroenyane, right, was about to move to Norway to continue his studies when he got the offer to study in Montreal instead. (Submitted by Itumeleng Moroenyane)

The best parts about being here so far

Everyone at my institute has been so welcoming. They've gone above and beyond to be welcoming.



I love the Metro system here. It gets you everywhere — or at least everywhere that I need to be.



There's a shady bar that I won't name near Guy–Concordia that I really like. I've since learned that area can be a little shady, but it's fun.



[In terms of racial climate] Montreal has been a breath of fresh air. It reminds me a bit of home. I get on the Metro and I see all different races, all different ethnicities. It makes me feel less anxious. You don't feel like you stick out. When you live in a place, you don't want to feel like you stick out too much.

The biggest challenge about being here so far

I live in Laval. It wasn't by choice. I didn't know anything about Canada, I hadn't done any research about Montreal. I wouldn't say I'm happy here. Happy is a very strong word. But it's close to work. It was a great introduction, but I'm ready to move.

What he can't wait to do in 2017

I'm still exploring the city. I haven't been up Mount Royal. I thought I'd try skating. Then I slipped on the ice leaving my flat and I thought 'maybe next winter!'

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

