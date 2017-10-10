A giant tunnel-boring machine would allow a Projet Montréal administration to build an entirely new Metro line for under $6 billion, the opposition municipal party said Tuesday at a campaign announcement.

A promise to build the so-called Pink line is the capstone in the party's bid to unseat Équipe Denis Coderre from city hall in next month's municipal election. It would represent the most ambitious expansion of Montreal's Metro system since the late 1980s.

Projet's leader, Valérie Plante, first proposed a new Metro line that would link Montreal North to downtown during last year's race for her party's leadership.

But today's announcement marks the first time Plante has provided more extensive details about the proposal. Her party's chances of success in the Nov. 5 election depend on the project being taken seriously.

Projet Montréal says building the stations deep underground, as shown in this artist's rendering of one of the new subway stations built in Barcelona, would minimize disruption to street life above. (Projet Montéal)

In documents released at a technical briefing, the party outlined its belief that innovative new construction techniques could be used to build 21 kilometres of underground track diagonally across the island.

It points to the use of tunnel-boring machines that allowed Barcelona to build subway stations deep underground, with relatively minor disruption to residents and businesses above the route.

Projet Montréal envisions the Pink line running a total of 29 kilometres, connecting Montreal North to Lachine through 29 stations. The segment between downtown and Lachine would be aboveground rail.

The party cited three possible sources of funding for the project: the new federal infrastructure bank (capitalized at $35 billion), the Quebec government's $90-billion infrastructure fund and Ottawa's public transit infrastructure fund.

The Pink line would be built over three phases: a planning phase lasting until 2021, construction of the first 18 stations and 16 kilometres of tunnel between 2021 and 2025, and an additional two years to build the overland component.