Quebec's minister of justice has tabled a bill that would make it illegal for loyalty card programs, such as Air Miles, to allow points to expire.

Stéphanie Vallée introduced Bill 134 to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The bill is a response to a request by opposition party Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), which asked in February for a ban on companies unilaterally modifying their rewards programs to the detriment of customers.

At the time, the CAQ used the the consumer uproar that forced Air Miles to nix its expiry policy as an example of why such a law should exist.

Parti Québécois MP Maka Kotto had also asked the minister to act swiftly on this file, because he believed the loss of points amounted to a net economic loss to the consumer.

While Bill 134 prohibits the expiry of points, it does allow merchants to change their programs, on the condition they inform their consumers in writing.

"The company must watch its loyalty program closely," said Vallée.

"Your card contains a lot of personal information, and in return, the consumer who accumulates these points, who give that information, must have some assurance that there will be a fair return," she said.

Opposition party hoping for amendments

The CAQ is partially satisfied with the bill.

"It doesn't go as far as what was proposed. On the other hand, it is an improvement for the consumer," said CAQ MNA Simon Jolin-Barette. He hopes to amend the bill during legislative debate.

Bill 134 also contains measures to modernize consumer credit rules, regulate debt service contracts, and high-cost credit agreements.

It requires merchants to further take into consideration the capacity of consumers to repay before giving them credit and it makes it easier to stop pre-authorized payments on credit cards.