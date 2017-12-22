Dog owners in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough are asking for a new, 24-hour, fenced-in dog run in Jeanne-Mance Park so their dogs are protected from running into oncoming traffic when off-leash.

Anjali Choksi launched a petition for it at the beginning of December to rally other dog owners to join her cause.

She currently takes her two dogs to Jeanne-Mance Park during the select hours where dogs are allowed to run off-leash.

Choksi has lived in the area since 2008, and said that dog owners haven't complained about the danger of being near busy Parc Avenue because they didn't want the off-leash time taken away.

There are two other enclosed dog parks she could go to, but they are both at least a half hour walk away — one is in La Fontaine Park and the other is in the Ville-Marie borough between Des Pins and Doctor Penfield avenues.

Dogs running onto Parc Avenue

She said people make loud noises in the park that startles dogs, sometimes leading them to run onto the street.

A few weeks ago, one of Choksi's own dogs got excited while playing with two others and ran into the street.

"She was playing with a couple of other dogs and they ran full tilt toward Parc and all three ran across," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Dogs are allowed to run off-leash in Jeanne Mance Park at select times, but they are not fenced in. (Google)

Her dog stopped on the median and became trapped by passing cars.

"We act like it's normal, it isn't," she said of having a fence-free, free-run dog park near a busy street.

The petition to have a fenced-in dog park has garnered 245 signatures and was presented at a borough council meeting on Monday.

She said the borough council was very receptive.

Residents complain about off-leash dogs

Alex Norris, the chair of Montreal's public security commission, said that the current situation is dangerous for dogs and other park users — they've received complaints from a daycare, parents of young children, joggers and elderly people who are uncomfortable with dogs running around them.

"We need to find a solution," Norris said.

"The challenge is finding a solution that is sensitive to the protected heritage nature of that location."

Choksi said they're working hard to find a location that doesn't add more fences to the heritage zone.

She is suggesting having the fenced-in dog park on the southern side of the park, near the volleyball courts between Duluth and Des Pins avenues.

She hopes that if dog owners are able to keep up the pressure on the city, a fenced-in dog park will be possible for the spring.