Work is expected to start in the fall on a new entrance for Vendome metro station and the STM is holding public consultations about the project starting Tuesday.

The $76.5 million project would add a new, accessible entrance building to the station as well as a pedestrian corridor linking the station to the commuter train platforms and the McGill University Health Centre.

The construction is meant to accommodate an increase in ridership over the next few years.

According to the STM, nine million people are using the station per year and by 2021, it will be 18 million people.

A new entryway will open directly onto Maisonneuve Boulevard. (STM)

The work is being funded by the Quebec government.

Public consultations are planned for Feb. 21 and March 8.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2017 and continue until the winter of 2020.

The public consultations come ahead of a bylaw change allowing the STM conform to zoning in the borough.

Those permits are expected to be granted after the consultations, says the STM.