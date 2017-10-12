A 37-year-old man will appear in court in Quebec City Thursday after he allegedly hit someone while driving a car and fled the scene.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured when he was struck just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Route 138 and Bertrand Street in Neuville, about 35 kilometres west of Quebec City, on Monday.

Police say it appears the driver hit the victim on purpose and that the two men know each other.

The driver fled the scene, police say. A Ford Focus related to the incident was found late Monday evening in Quebec City's Vanier neighbourhood.

The man was arrested Wednesday at a provincial government building, but the Sûreté du Québec would not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.