The nephew of one of the shooting victims in the Quebec City mosque attack has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill accused gunman Alexandre Bissonnette.

Mohamed-Amine Ben-Faras, an Italian-Moroccan, came to Canada a few days ago to visit family members.

His lawyer, Benoît Labrecque, said his client was distraught because of what happened to his uncle.

"He made threats, and he shouldn't have."

It's not clear which of victims in the mosque attack was Ben-Faras's uncle.

The shooting, which took place on Jan. 29, left six men dead and another 19 injured.

Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder charges and five counts of attempted murder charges.

Labrecque said he and the Crown have reached a joint recommendation for Ben-Faras's sentence.

The 33-year-old will be back in court Friday afternoon.