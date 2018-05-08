Skip to Main Content
Names of prominent far-right commentators spray-painted onto Plateau buildings

Notifications

New

Names of prominent far-right commentators spray-painted onto Plateau buildings

The tags, appearing to laud neo-Nazi and far-right commentators, were painted on the side of businesses and apartment buildings on Laurier Street between St-Denis Street and de Gaspé Avenue.

Tags appear days after reports that neo-Nazi blogger is based in Montreal and has been recruiting here

CBC News ·
The words 'Save R. Spencer,' a reference to Richard Spencer, an American white supremacist, were spray-painted on an apartment building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Graffiti that appears to laud prominent far-right and neo-Nazi commentators has appeared on buildings in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough.

The tags are of the names of the commentators, some with hearts and flowers beside them.

Richard Spencer is a white nationalist organizer and commentator who helped coin the term "alt right." He is known to have quoted from Nazi propaganda in speeches.

Jean-François Gariépy, originally from Quebec, is an online white nationalist personality, who supports ideas of white superiority and white "ethnostates."

The numbers 1488 are a code used by neo-Nazi sympathizers to signal their beliefs. They refer to a 14-word slogan from a murderous white supremacist, David Lane, who died in a U.S. prison in 2007 — and to the Nazi greeting, "Heil Hitler." (H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.)

They were painted were on the side of businesses and apartment buildings on Laurier Street between St-Denis Street and de Gaspé Avenue.

"It's not funny. It's actually very scary," said Zlatka Simic, one of a few passersby who actually knew who the tags were referring to.

A police spokesperson told CBC News he wasn't aware of the graffiti.

It comes days after reports linking a neo-Nazi figure known as Zeiger to a Montrealer named Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who is reported to have been recruiting in Montreal for some time.

With files from CBC's Verity Stevenson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us