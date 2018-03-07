Neil Young's only concert confirmed so far for 2018 will be on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, on July 6.

The Festival d'été de Québec unveiled its lineup for its 51st edition, which runs from July 5 to the 15.

The Canadian rock 'n' roll icon will be on the biggest stage of the festival, which can welcome up to 80,000 spectators.

"It's the only place you'll see him," said the festival's director of programming, Louis Bellavance.

The Weeknd, Lorde, Future, Beck, Avenged Sevenfold and Dave Matthews Band are also set to perform.

He said despite the presence of several well-established artists, such as Cindy Lauper and Jethro Tull, the 2018 edition is focused on today's top acts.

"It's probably the freshest lineup we've ever offered," he said.

After being rained out and forced to cancel their show in 2015 after performing only a few songs, Foo Fighters will be back on July 9.

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, pictured here with a broken leg at Washington's RFK Stadium in 2015, was in Quebec City that year. The band was forced to cancel the show after a few songs because of a torrential downpour. (Nick Wass/Invision/AP)

Quebec artists include Patrice Michaud, Galaxie, Klõ Pelgag and Charlotte Cardin.

Tickets on sale Thursday

20,000 passes were sold on Tuesday in a pre-sale available only to Desjardins members.

General passes, which cost $100, go on sale on Thursday at noon, at the same time as the VIP sections.

The festival has announced changes to these zones after being criticized last year for taking away space from music lovers who had lined up for hours to see their favourite artists.

The VIP section in front of the main stage has been pushed back this year to allow more room for the general admission ticket holders.

VIP passes in the gold section can cost up to $745.