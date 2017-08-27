Federal NDP leadership hopefuls are showcasing their language skills as they square off in a French-language debate in Montreal.

Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron, Ontario MP Charlie Angus and Ontario legislature member Jagmeet Singh are debating in a province where the NDP is looking to regain some of the votes it lost in the last federal election.

Caron is the race's only francophone. Singh, Ashton and Angus have demonstrated various levels of proficiency in their second language.

Quebec support for the New Democrats fell in the 2015 election after helping to vault the party to Official Opposition status in the "orange wave" of 2011.

The party holds 16 seats in Quebec — well below the 59 it won in its historic breakthrough six years ago under Jack Layton's leadership.

Members of the NDP will vote for the successor to outgoing leader Thomas Mulcair on Sept. 18.