Montreal police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that sent two gas station attendants to hospital last night.

Const. Benoit Boisselle said around 11:30 p.m., a suspect walked into the Ultramar at the corner of Sherbrooke and Mariette streets in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, stabbed a 25-year-old attendant, grabbed money and a pack of cigarettes and fled.

Another employee was treated for shock, he said.

Investigators brought in the canine unit, but have so far been unable to track down the suspect.

They will speak with the two employees once they've been released from hospital.

Investigators also plan on going through security camera footage to get a better description of the suspect.