Two men are in critical condition after separate incidents overnight, a shooting in NDG and a stabbing downtown Montreal.

A man in his 30s is in hospital after being shot at the Amazones strip club on St-Jacques Street early Wednesday.

​The man was shot at least once in the lower body.

Police have closed St-Jacques in both directions between Cavendish Boulevard and Helen-Rochester Street for the investigation.

Montreal police investigating an attempted murder at Amazones strip club in NDG overnight

Stabbing downtown

A man in his 20s is also in critical condition after being stabbed in downtown Montreal.

Police say it followed a fight just after 11:30 p.m., near the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Mackay streets.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Ste-Catherine street between Guy and de la Montagne streets.

Five men in their 20s have been arrested and are being questioned by police.