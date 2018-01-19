Police are looking for suspects after a 29-year-old man was shot in front of a bar in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, earlier this morning.

Police received the 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Friday. They say the man was shot outside the Rustik Pub & Grill on Sherbrooke Street near Oxford Avenue, but had walked back inside by the time police arrived.

Police say the man's injury is minor.

Montreal police spokesperson Cst. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the victim is known to police "and is not collaborating with the investigation."