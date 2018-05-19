NDG Porchfest postpones some shows with rain in forecast

The Porchfest weekend music festival in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has announced some schedule changes due to rain expected Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say the opening show at Girouard Park, featuring Hanorah, will still go on at 11 a.m. while the weather holds.

There are also some shows planned for noon all the way up until 4 p.m., but most of the shows have been pushed back to Monday.

At Porchfest, many locals and visitors to the neighbourhood wander around from one makeshift stage — located on people's porches, lawns and balconies — to another.

The festival is hoping to make the best of the good weather on Sunday and the holiday Monday where many people will be off for Journée des patriotes or Victoria Day.

Find a full schedule of events and stage locations on their site.