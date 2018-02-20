After last August's microburst ravaged much of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Park, the borough is asking for the public's take on how to move forward with its reconstruction.

The storm felled a number of trees in the neighbourhood, causing damage to homes, vehicles and power lines.

The park, located at the intersection of Girouard Avenue and Sherbrooke Street West, was closed for nearly three weeks after dozens of trees and branches were downed by strong winds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour during the storm.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the borough administration is holding a public consultation to hear citizens' concerns and spark "further reflection on the issue" of reconstruction.

The borough will tell residents what types of trees will be planted in the park, known locally as Girouard Park, and will present drawings of what they will look like.

The new trees are expected to be planted in the fall.

There will also be three or four sections of tree trunks to be carved into sculptures for the park. The administration will be asking the public for ideas.

The event is taking place at Centre le Manoir, at 5319 Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Ave.